Professional practice: Exhibiting My work Online: Final Degree Showcase

Throughout my time as a student I have been involved in planning and curating group art exhibitions. Working as part of a team to bring together a collection of artworks and showcasing them within a gallery setting. The one thing that always stays with me when being part of the planning and implementing process is the idea of professionalism. I remember back to my first year when my tutor said “Treat every exhibition as if you were curating the Tate Gallery” and this has remained a great ethos of mine. I’ve painted the walls in many coats of white, gotten down on my hands and knees to scrub gallery floors and learned how to hang a picture correctly. Each small attention to detail from the non glamorous behind the scenes, to the curation and invigilation of a show.

Before the pandemic we had once again gathered as a group to discuss our degree showcase. This was to be our final show as students, marking the end of our Fine art degree and how far we had all come as artists ready to be unleashed into the big wide world. Now well into quarantine we have come to terms with the fact that a physical exhibition is an impossibility. But, due to the resilience of a great group of fellow students, supportive tutors, and the wonders of modern technology, the exhibition will now be taking place as an on-line event on 5th June 2020.

We decided to come together as a group and discuss how other Universities were tackling the issue of their cancelled exhibitions, and saw that many were going ahead with their showcases as an online event. In this day and age, with the help of technology, I have been able to visit many art galleries worldwide from the comfort of my armchair, nothing is impossible with the help of the world wide web. In fact, we saw this as a fantastic opportunity to reach an audience we never would have reached in our tiny town in the corner of our small country.

I am no stranger to social media, so I offered to start generating interest via my social accounts on facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Having been part of an on-line exhibition earlier in the year, I was happy to throw myself into this challenge wholeheartedly. In early January I was contacted by an Instagram user via my art account who had seen the artwork I had done on teenage anxiety, and I was asked If I would like to join their Instagram based art exhibit.

Being part of the ‘Through their eyes art exhibition’ I gained more followers on my Instagram account where I regularly post works in progress and follow many other artists who’s ideas inspire and excite me. During quarantine I have had more time to focus my attention onto my professional social media accounts. I have linked my accounts together and added my wordpress blog, so that it all becomes one cohesive embodiment of who I am as an artist, and the kind of work I am doing. The blog has become such a large part of my individual journey and has enabled me to interact with people worldwide, still finding it unbelievable that anyone is interested in the creative ramblings of a middle aged woman! It has become a major part of my practice now, where I have expanded my community of artists with possibilities of future collaborations across the globe.

We have treated this exhibition like we would a physical show with weekly meetings via zoom and roles being delegated. Susan Brazendale and Christian Bell have acted as co-hosts for the meetings and liaised with tutors regarding updates on the showcase. Each person responsible for ensuring their work was properly photographed and sized to the websites specifications, and that a bio of their piece be clear and concise, with a deadline for submission. The weekly meetings have been typed up as minutes and shared within the facebook group page as we would do normally. We even had an on-line poll to choose the image for our exhibition page and advertising campaign where suggestions were made and votes were cast. These weekly meetings have been an invaluable source of connection. We have come together remotely, not only as artists, but as friends. We have all been thrust into unknown territory, but to keep going within our community has been motivational and a great boost to our personal mental well being during qarantine.

I set up the Instagram account for the BA Fine Art degree show and contacted each member of my art class individually for a snippet of their work to offer up as a sneak peek, along with a short sentence explaining what their work was about. I had many ideas for the page to keep it exciting with a introduction to the artist popping up at random, and a countdown to be put on daily to keep the page fresh in peoples minds. I linked the page to my public facebook art account and twitter to increase the possibility of a potential audience.

As the weeks have rolled on, and the exhibition draws near, I have to admit that the initial disappointment of and anti climatic end of degree has shifted, and I am excited about this new opportunity. Our show is due to run from 5th June 2020 at 10.00 GMT and will remain online until September. I will continue to advertise the degree show throughout this time and will be adding the link to my blog posts to reach a worldwide audience.

Instagram Link

http://www.instagram.com/bafadegree2020/