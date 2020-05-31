Thwaites Brewery Tower: A Memory. Final Exhibition Proposal

Thwaites Tower: Not just bricks and mortar?

This collection of artwork encompasses the idea that a spark of memory, or a cluster of forgotten memories, can be reignited by an event. This event is usually one that shocks, or emotionally moves an individual, whether that be in a positive or negative way. Feelings of loss, nostalgia, or in extreme cases anger can surface, as if that evocation of memory, stored away in a locked box, or in the corner of your mind has been disturbed and opened up. The event can create a ripple effect, lighting a litmus paper of conversation which can also be a catalyst to piece together broken pictures in our minds. Our own conversations becoming past tense as soon as they are spoken, hanging in the air, becoming yet another recollection in our own histories.

The event in this instance was the demolition of the Thwaites tower that had stood as a foundation to the people of Blackburn and it’s heritage since the 1970’s. The tower had stopped functioning as a working brewery in 2018 remaining an empty shell, a sad vessel of the working class lives that had passed through its walls. This industrial structure was a forgotten entity, a memory within itself. It was seen without being seen, until it was decided that demolition would pave the way forwards for progress and change.

The artist connects to the shock of hearing about the demolition, which acts as the event catalyst to her own memories. Through conversation and research she learns more about herself and her heritage. She throws the doors open to the people of Blackburn to share in her journey, as they are invited to bring a piece of themselves to the artwork. The narrative grows and manifests itself as a public entity, with the piece becoming much bigger than the small spark of memory originally ignited within the artist. The piece eventually demonstrates itself as a memory within a memory as we say goodbye to this beacon of hope and are left with the ghosts of the past.

The cans document the demolition process of the tower caught by the artist as she reminisces and uses her own emotions to add original poetry to the images. These are installed as a uniform grid formation to echo the structure of the lost industrial construction as it faces destruction.

The bricks and cans will be pre installed and securely grouted onto sections of white MDF board and the structure will be secured to the wall with screws.

Video Installation of Original poetry to be played via projection on a large projection screen

The artist takes the pictures from the can installation and presents them as an emotional video piece in order to connect to the memory of the viewer. The video is used as a tool to help the viewer remember and bring those forgotten pieces of the past to the surface and enable conversation.

Projected images of Thwaites Tower rising like a ghost from the demolished bricks. (To be curated in a dimmed area)

The artist uses projection with the demolished bricks to bring forth the feeling of remembrance. The tower rises like a ghost from the deconstructed brickwork as the people of Blackburn will still be able to picture the tower in their mind when looking into the empty space left behind. It is a piece about acceptance and reflection as the artist grieves for her disappearing heritage.

The projection is shown in a darkened, or dimmed area against the white gallery wall with the bricks lying loose at the base. This section will be cordoned off with rope to avoid disturbance of the bricks and to adhere to public safety. The projection will display images of the tower in colour and black and white to contrast between memories of the past and feelings of the present.

Public engaged Hanging brick installation with evolving audio.

The artist envisions this as a public piece of art, inviting the people of Blackburn and beyond to share their own memories, thoughts and feelings. It is anticipated that an audio booth will be available to enable the public to record and share their stories and be added to the multitude of voices.

As the viewer weaves their way through the installation, multiple Blackburn accents will fill the gallery space from different areas to add to the auditory experience. This will be an ongoing updated piece with the new memories and voices added as the exhibition progresses. The artist also anticipates a memory wall as she takes into consideration that not all people are comfortable with talking out loud. She offers the alternative of a space where the viewer can pen their thoughts and feelings, their own stories becoming part of the artwork.

Strong metal hooks will be used to support reinforced rope, the kind used by abseil enthusiasts as she takes into account health and safety precautions. The installation will also be inspected by an independent health and safety official to ensure public safety is paramount.