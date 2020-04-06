Experimenting with text and poetry: a creative thought process

Towards the latter part of the second year of my BAFA degree at Blackburn College, I began incorporating text in the form of poetry into my visual work. This evolved through research and experimentation set in a sketch book, and used as a journal to depict my own thoughts and feelings about my life experiences and the immediacy of events happening in my life at that present time. This eventually evolved into a video installation piece, where I used my own body as the canvas for my words. This can be found in detail at http://paulajartyear2.wordpress.com

Sketchbook examples from year 2 below







Stills taken from final video installation.





Going into year 3, I wanted to follow this journey by creating a small volume of work as a side project where I could continue to experiment with materials, mixed media and poetry, ultimately putting my thoughts, or the thoughts of others onto paper and attempting to portray the visual language as the image my mind would create. I have always enjoyed the written word, sometimes getting lost for hours in the dystopian tales of Attwood, or the bleak political and economic struggles of Hines, each paragraph burning it’s own visual into my minds eye, each story leaving it’s mark.

I saw this as an opportunity to relax and just enjoy, and create in a hope to see what this process might bring forwards whilst thinking about the final 3rd year show. It was also used as a time to reflect upon the past 3 years which seems to have flown by so quickly, hitting the ground running in year 1, and hardly pausing for breath along the way. I used this time also as a way to unwind from the pressures of the dissertation deadline, and found that the creativity enabled me to process my research in a much clearer manner.

My dissertation is centred around art as a therapy, and I have always used my own art as a way of deciphering, and unclogging situations. Honing in on the emotional aspect of my life. As a nurse, reflection is a massive part of my day to day practice, and whether it was consciously, or unconsciously done, it has manifested itself into aspects of my art, as it is such a big part of who I am. The dissertation strongly related to the experimental research I had done in year 2 about childhood mental health and my own experiences as a mother.

Experimenting with poetry, materials and text

I began the 3rd year by starting a sketchbook with random creative ideas as I had enjoyed the process that had led me to the video installation during year 2. It was a way for me to relax into a new challenge, taking inspiration from the Vivienne Westwood T-shirt’s exhibited in the British Textile Biennial held in Blackburn earlier in the year.

Korean culture and traditional Hangul text poetry

I am finding myself drawn in by the phenomenon of Korean pop culture, the music, cultural beliefs and language becoming a great source of creative interest to me. I have been reading translated Korean poetry, and find such beauty in the traditional hangul text. I plan to do a full study on this upon completion of my degree, with the aims of having a solo exhibition based solely around the control of Korean idols and the toxicity of the industry. This was something I didn’t feel that I could fully immerse myself into at present, as there was still so much exploration to do with regards to my personal experiences and what I want to ultimately achieve to showcase my work for the degree show. However, I did enjoy the freedom of exploring ideas in my sketch book using the Koran love poetry of Kim Yong-taek, and collaging imagery and text together, in a style that has become a massive part of my work.





Blackout Poetry



When doing the experimental research module in year 2, I used a representation of a Japanese Orihon and incorporated some blackout poetry as a drawing tool. This enabled me to experiment with line, form and poetry and opened myself up to a new creative process.

I decided to continue this form of experimentation in my sketchbook as another element of thought process, with ideas starting to form for the degree show. Using pages from old novels I had sourced from the charity shop, I did a series of images/designs and made my own poetry from the existing words.

I always find this method of working useful, in order for me to loosen up creatively and set me onto a research pathway. I wanted to revisit some ideas to see if there was any scope for evolvement, and what I did find is that I have become more creative with writing and poetry. Since ‘The Great Austerity’ exhibition towards the end of my 1st year, I have found a fascination in using words or text in my artwork. I have explored and created poetry, and this has manifested itself throughout my work, and my artwork has grown in response to this, definitely an element I wanted to continue with into my 3rd year.